GATE 2023: Application Modification Window Opens Today; Check Steps To Change

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) application modification window will be activated from today, November 8, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur). The last date for the GATE 2023 application form correction window is November 14. GATE score is used for admissions to Master's and Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts. Candidates who want to make any changes in the application forms can do at-- gate.iitk.ac.in.

To make changes to the GATE 2023 application form, the candidates have to pay an additional fee and no edits will be allowed after November 14. Candidates can correct or edit their: Name, Date of birth, Gender, Category, PwD, Dyslexia, Address, College details, Exam paper, additional exam paper and exam city.

The GATE 2023 examination is scheduled to begin on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. The admit card will be released on January 3 and the result will be announced on March 16 next year. The exam paper will consist of 100 marks and the exam will be held in three patterns: Multiple choice questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MCQs) and Numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

The GATE 2023 syllabus consists of three sections- General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and subject-specific papers that the candidates select while submitting the GATE 2023 application form. The paper contains 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers, consisting of 15 marks and the rest of the paper has 85 marks as respective to the syllabus.

GATE 2023: Here's How To Make Changes In The Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'GATE 2023 application form correction window'

Step 3: Now, Log in through enrollment ID and Password

Step 4: Candidates can make necessary changes in the application form

Step 5: Now, complete the payment process for the application process, then click on submit

Note: Download and print out the application form for future use.