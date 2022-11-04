GATE 2023: Application Form Correction Window To Start From Nov 8 | Details Inside

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be opening the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application correction window from November 8 to 12. GATE score is used to seek admission to Master’s and Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts. Candidates who want to make any changes in the application forms can do at-- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates can make changes in name, date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper and the exam city through this correction window. Candidates need to pay the required fee to make changes to the application.

The GATE 2023 exam will be held for 29 papers. Candidates can check the list of papers with codes mentioned on the official website. The GATE 2023 syllabus consists of three sections- General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and subject-specific papers that the candidates select while submitting the GATE 2023 application form. The paper contains 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers, consisting of 15 marks and the rest of the paper has 85 marks as respective to the syllabus.

GATE 2023: Here's How To Edit Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on GATE 2023 application window link

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login ID, Email and password

Step 4: Now, candidates can make changes to GATE 2023 application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee, then click on submit.

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference