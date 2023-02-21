GATE 2023 Answer Key To Release Today At gate.iitk.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 provisional answer key today (February 21). Once released candidates can download the GATE answer key at– gate.iitk.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Answer key will be released after 4:00 pm onwards. Aspirants can register their grievances against the official provisional answer key from February 22 to 25, 2023. The GATE exam response sheet has already been released on the candidate's portal.

The provisional GATE 2023 answer key will have the correct answers to the questions that were asked in the entrance exam. With the help of the GATE answer key, applicants can analyse and check their performance and calculate the expected scores.

According to the official schedule, the GATE 2023 objection window will be available from February 22 to 25, 2023. To raise objections against the provisional GATE answer key, candidates have to use their login credentials by entering their enrollment id and password. The results will be released after the challenges raised are checked and the scorecard will be available for download on March 21, 2023.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

GATE 2023 Exams– February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023

GATE 2023 Response Sheet– February 15, 2023

GATE 2023 Answer Key– February 21, 2023

GATE 2023 Answer Key Objections– February 22 to 25, 2023

GATE 2023 Result– March 21, 2023

GATE Answer Key 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provisional GATE answer key on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the respective subject link to download the GATE answer key.

Step 4: The subject-wise GATE answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the GATE answer key and calculate the expected score.