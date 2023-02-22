GATE 2023 Answer Key Released, Challenge Window To Open Today At gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will open the GATE 2023 Answer Key challenge window today (February 22). The GATE 2023 answer key was released on Tuesday evening. Students who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can check and challenge the answer key at– gate.iitk.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the GATE 2023 answer key challenge window will be open from February 22 and the last date to challenge the answer key will be February 25. Aspirants who have doubts about the GATE 2023 answer key based on the response sheet and the answers given can raise their objections along with documents to support the claim through the link given on the official website.

After the GATE 2023 Answer Key challenge window closes, authorities will take into consideration the challenges raised by the candidates to prepare the final answer key and the GATE 2023 Result. The result will be released on March 16, 2023, while the scorecard will be available on the website on March 21, 2023. Scorecard has a validity of three years and score card will be used for further admission procedures.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

GATE 2023 Exams– February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023

GATE 2023 Response Sheet– February 15, 2023

GATE 2023 Answer Key– February 21, 2023

GATE 2023 Answer Key Objections– February 22 to 25, 2023

GATE 2023 Result– March 21, 2023

GATE 2023 Answer Key: Here’s How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on login and enter the GATE 2023 Login credentials.

Step 3: Click on the link Answer Key challenge.

Step 4: Now select the question to challenge.

Step 5: Upload the documents and click on the submit button.