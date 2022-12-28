GATE 2023 Admit Cards To Release On January 3; Here's How To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has announced that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card will be released on January 3. All the candidates who registered for the exams can download the admit cards through the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates must know that they will have to use the enrollment ID and password to access the GATE 2023 admit card. Also, to access the GATE candidates will need a valid id proof to carry on the exam day. After downloading the hall tickets candidates should read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.

This year, the GATE exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How To Download Hall Tickets

Visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

Then on the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 login link.

Enter the login credentials- enrollment ID and password.

After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link.

The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen.

GATE 2023: Exam Pattern

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test for a duration of three hours. It will be for 29 papers and the questions in the exam will be from two sections including General Aptitude and Core Discipline. The General Aptitude section consists of 15 per cent marks. While the remaining 85 per cent marks are for the question from Core Discipline.

For every wrong answer in an MCQ, there will be a negative marking. For 1 mark MCQ, there will be a deduction of ⅓ mark for a wrong answer. While for 2 mark MCQ, there will be a deduction of ⅔ mark for a wrong answer. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers to MSQ or NAT questions.