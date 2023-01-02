GATE 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Check Exam Schedule

The admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) will be released tomorrow. The exam will be held from February 4, 2023. Once released, candidates can check their admit card at– gate.iitk.ac.in.

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test for a duration of three hours. The questions in the exam will be from two sections including General Aptitude and Core Discipline. The General Aptitude section consists of 15 per cent marks. While the remaining 85 per cent marks are for the question from Core Discipline.

The GATE 2023 question paper will have a total of 65 questions. For every wrong answer in an MCQ, there will be negative marking. For 1 mark MCQ, there will be a deduction of ⅓ mark for a wrong answer. While for 2 mark MCQ, there will be a deduction of ⅔ mark for a wrong answer. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers to MSQ or NAT questions.

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule

February 4– 9:30 am to 12:30 pm– CS

February 5– 9:30 am to 12:30 pm– EE, ES, XH

February 11– 9:30 am to 12:30 pm– GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL

February 12– 9:30 am to 12:30 pm– CE1, ST

February 12– 2:30 am to 5:30 pm– CE2, MN

GATE 2023 Exam: Important Dates

GATE admit cards– January 3, 2023

Exam dates– February 4, 5, 11 & 12, 2023

Candidate's response available on application portal– February 15th, 2023

Answer keys– February 21, 2023

Results for GATE 2023– March 16th, 2023

Scorecard available for download– March 21th, 2023

GATE 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab login on the homepage

Step 3: Now, the new page will open on the screen

Step 4: Candidates have to enter GATE 2023 credentials and other required details

Step 5: Click on submit button and GATE 2023 admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and print out the GATE 2023 admit card for future reference.