New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering exam (GATE 2022) and said that the deferment of the exam will lead to chaos and uncertainty among the aspirants. The top court was hearing a plea to postpone the GATE 2022 exam in wake of the prevailing third wave of the deadly COVID-19 infection and subsequent restrictions in many parts of the country.

GATE 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. Recently, IIT Kharagpur, the exam conducting authority, also released a travel pass for all aspirants that they can use to reach the exam hall, in case they face any difficulty.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that postponing GATE just 48 hours before the scheduled examination would result in chaos and uncertainty, and it cannot play with the career of students, who have prepared for it. The bench said that it is a matter of academic policy as to when the examination should be held and the court cannot enter this arena.

It noted that nine lakh students are to appear in the examination and around 20,000 students have signed an online petition for postponing the examination. “The students have prepared for it and the court cannot play with the career of the students by postponing the examination”, the bench observed.

On Wednesday, the top court had agreed to list the plea seeking postponement of GATE. The plea for postponement of the examination said that nine lakh students are appearing in the test at 200 centres and the authorities have not issued any Covid-appropriate guidelines for conducting the exam.

The GATE is an examination which tests the understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission in a masters programme and recruitment by some PSUs.

