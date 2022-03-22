New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 Score Card today, March 22. Once released candidates will be able to download the score card from the official website that is gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

These GATE 2022 score card will be released for the results that were announced by IIT Kharagpur on March 17, 2022. Candidates must know that using their enrollment ID and password they will be able to download the GATE 2022 scorecards.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on February 5 and 6 & February 12 and 13, 2022 at various test centers across the country. As per the results, over 7 lakh candidates had appeared for GATE 2022, of which 1,26,813 have qualified for the test.

GATE 2022 Score Card: How to check

Visit the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GOAPS portal – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Login' tab available.

Enter your Enrollment Number, Password, or any other details as asked.

Your GATE 2022 Score Card will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future uses.

Candidates must note that for obtaining a soft copy of their GATE Scorecard after May 31, 2022, and till December 31, 2022, they must pay a fee of Rs 500 for the same. However, after January 1, 2023, the facility to download this document will not be available. Meanwhile, the GATE 2022 score is valid for three years from the date of the announcement of the results.

Posted By: Ashita Singh