New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: IIT Kharagpur declared the GATE 2022 results on March 17 on its official website. In order for candidates to check and download the results, the institution made the results available on the GOAPS portal. The scorecard will be made available on March 21, 2022, on the official GATE website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022, took place in 29 subjects this year. With the help of the table given below, candidates can view the subject-wise GATE 2022 Cutoffs.

GATE 2022: Subject-wise cut-off marks:

Subject Paper Code GATE 2022 Cut Off Marks General OBC-NCL/ EWS SC/ST/PwD Aerospace Engineering AE To be released Agricultural Engineering AG 26.3 23.6 17.5 Architecture and Planning AR 37.3 33.5 24.8 Biomedical Engineering BM To be released Biotechnology BT 35.3 31.9 23.6 Civil Engineering CE

While talking about numbers then, more than 7 lakh candidates appeared for the GATE 2022 exam. The exam was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, February 2022. Now on March 21, the GATE 2022 scorecards will be made available on the official GOAPS Portal for the candidates who qualified for the exam.Candidates who have qualified for the exam are now eligible to apply for a Masters in Engineering in top colleges such as the Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru, NIT, and many other affiliated colleges. Besides that, the GATE results 2022 are also valid for recruitment to various PSUs.

The Gate 2022 results consisted of the details on marks and rank obtained by the candidates in the entrance exam. Candidates are advised to download a copy of the results and take a printout of it and keep it safe till the last date of admission.

Back in February 2022, IIT KGP released the provisional answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen