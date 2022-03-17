New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2022 Result is scheduled to be released today (March 17). The result will be released on the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Once, the results are declared, candidates will be able to check their scorecards by logging in on the GATE application portal. For this, candidates would require their Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password. The GATE 2022 results will be announced by IIT Kharagpur.

It must be noted that the GATE 2022 scorecard is valid for up to 3 years from the date of release. Using it, candidates can apply to IITs and other engineering institutes to study postgraduate engineering programmes. The GATE score is also considered as one of the qualifying criteria for admission in many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) including NTPC, GAIL, IOCL, and NPCIL. A detailed qualification process is given below.

Here's how you can check GATE 2022 results once they are out:

Step-by-step guide

Step 1- First you need to visit the official website of GATE 2022 at - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2- Then click on the 'GATE 2022 Result' link which will be available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- After this, you will be asked to log in with the help of the enrollment id and password.

Step 4- Once, you have logged in the GATE 2022 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5- Remember to download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE 2022: Qualifying Marks

For the general category students, they need to score 25 marks in each subject out of 100. The final qualifying marks will be known once the results are declared. Also, IT Kharagpur will prepare the final answer key based on which the results will be declared. The institute will not entertain objections to the final answer key. However, candidates can approach the Court and Tribunal in Kolkata in case of any discrepancies over the results.

