Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the nation several university exams and entrance exams have been postponed. Seeing this, now aspiring candidates of GATE 2022 are requesting the officials to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. They are trending #PostponeGATE2022 on Twitter to make their voice heard as only a week is left for the commencement of the exam.

GATE 2022 is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 13, 2022, and the admit card for the same has already been released. Candidates can visit the official website of GATE--gate.iitkgp.ac.in for further details about the exam and guidelines.

Taking to Twitter, candidates are highlighting the concerns regarding COVID restrictions in their region and difficulty in reaching the exam centre. As per a report in PTI, the petition read, "With the current third wave, COVID-19 due to its new variant Omicron has spread severely in several states, cities. Several studies including one done by IIT Kanpur predict that the peak of the 3rd wave is expected in early February and the wave will end by April. Therefore, the peak is most likely to coincide with the usual exam dates of GATE."



It further added, "If the exam dates are not postponed, the candidates appearing for GATE 2022 run an imminent risk of getting infected and spreading it thereby getting threat to their life as well as their family member's lives."

Following a petition, a candidate took to its Twitter handle and wrote, "@IITKgp Pls be kindful.. In Kerala , more than 45000 cases are reporting each day officially...TPR is around 50%... Pls consider us... Pls delay the exam for 2,3 weeks... ensure us our right to attend the exam...it's happens once in a year..pls consider us."

Here have a look at the Twitter reactions:





#postponegate2022@IITKgp

Pls be kindful..

In Kerala , more than 45000 cases are reporting each day officially ... TPR is around 50%... Pls consider us... Pls delay the exam for 2,3 weeks... ensure us our right to attend the exam...it's happens once in a year..pls consider us.. — Keerthana S (@Keerthana_marys) January 27, 2022

#postponegate2022

State TPR : 47.7%

Weekend lockdowns.

Please convey how students are supposed to reach their centres and write exam safely with actual peak yet to come in two weeks time ??? @IITKgp @EduMinOfIndia https://t.co/B6tabkV6a0 — Sachin Thomas Sam (@SachinThomasSa1) January 25, 2022

Thousands of students demanding the postponement can't you see it

Shame on IITKgp

We are not fools to waste our time in twitter that to before the exam we have concerns regarding exam and please do consider #postponegate2022 pic.twitter.com/REYQpwsUvg — sudhakar reddy (@sudhakar_911) January 27, 2022

IIT Kharagpur is conducting GATE 2022 for admission to Masters Programmes and for recruitment to some public sector. It will be an online computer-based test for three hours in an objective format comprising questions of --multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The exam will be held in two slots--First from 9 am to noon and second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates will be marked for wrong answers in MCQs, while for NATs and MSQs, there will be no negative marking.

