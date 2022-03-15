New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur is all set to announce the results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 soon. The GATE 2022 results will be declared on March 17th. With the results, the answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will also be released on Wednesday, March 17.

Once released, all the candidates who are eagerly waiting for the GATE Result can check the scorecards on the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Meanwhile, candidates can download the GATE answer key by logging into the application portal.

As per the GATE 2022 information bulletin, the main scorecards for the GATE 2022 exam will be made available for download on March 21.

GATE Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website GATE 2022 -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the "GATE 2022 Result" link (after the result link will be activated)

Enter your credentials like registration number and password

Click on submit

Your GATE 2022 results will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout of the same

GATE Answer Key 2022:How to download

Visit the GATE 2022 website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Login with GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password.

After logging in, click on the tab to download the answer keys.

Download the answer key and use your response sheet to calculate your probable score.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on February 5 and 6 & February 12 and 13, 2022 at various test centres across the country.

Candidates must note that for obtaining a soft copy of their GATE Scorecard after May 31, 2022 and till December 31, 2022, they must pay a fee of Rs 500 for the same. Meanwhile, the GATE 2022 score is valid for three years from the date of the announcement of the results.

