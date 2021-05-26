GATE 2022: IIT Bombay hands over GATE 2022 organisation responsibility to IIT Kharagpur. To introduce exam centres in small towns. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) will now be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur next year. This decision was taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Board where IIT Bombay handed over the duties to IIT Kharagpur after successfully conducting exams this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chairman of GATE 2022 will now be Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari, Director of IIT Kharagpur.

Subhasis Chaudhri, while handing over the responsibility in a statement, said, "IIT Bombay handed over the responsibility of organizing GATE 2022 to IIT Kharagpur after successful completion of GATE 2021 on schedule in spite of the pandemic."

GATE 2022 Committee

The National Coordination Board has recommended setting up a committee for the GATE 2022 examination to explore more exam centres in small towns, such as Shirdi, Latur, Akola, and Dhule. This decision was taken after seeing a considerable rise in the number of students appearing for the exam every year. GATE exams are conducted in 8 zones in India jointly by IISc Banglore and seven IITs, including Delhi, Bombay, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati and Madras.

GATE 2022 Papers

During the meeting, the National Coordination Board decided to include two new papers, namely Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering and Geomatics Engineering for the GATE 2022 examinations. With the introduction of two new papers, the total number of subjects has come to 29 for the students. Last year for GATE 2021, IIT Bombay introduced two new papers-- Humanities and Environmental Science for students appearing for Post Graduate degrees. For the first time, GATE was opened to students from the Arts and Commerce background in GATE 2021, and this will continue in 2022.

GATE exams are conducted for the examinations to Postgraduate programmes in Engineering or Science with scholarship and Assistantship from the Ministry of Education.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv