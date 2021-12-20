New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 Exam Schedule. As per the official schedule, the exam would begin on February 5 and conclude on February 13. Ahead of the exams, IIT has allocated a day to all miscellaneous activities, such as preparing for exam centres, etc. Candidates can visit the official website of GATE for more information--gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022: Exam Schedule

Date(s) Timings Activities/Paper February 4, 2022 2 pm to 5 pm Miscellaneous Activities February 5, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm CS & BM; EE & MA February 6, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF February 11, 2022 2 pm to 5 pm Miscellaneous Activities February 12, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL February 13, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE



GATE 2022: Admit Card

IIT Kharagpur had already informed that GATE 2022's Admit Cards will be released early next year, that is, around January 3.

GATE 2022: Subjects

In the forthcoming examination, National Coordination Board has decided to include two new papers--Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering and Geomatics Engineering. Now, the total number of subjects is 29. This is not the first time, subjects have been introduced, last year, two papers were introduced--Humanities and Environmental Science.

Meanwhile, GATE exams are conducted for the examinations to Postgraduate programmes in Engineering or Science with scholarship and Assistantship from the Ministry of Education.

Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official websites of GATE for the latest updates on the GATE 2022.

