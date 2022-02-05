New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022, started from today (February 05). The admit cards for the exam were earlier released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on the official website. The test for the recruitment-cum-admission test for Engineering graduates. The exam will be also held on 6 and 12, 13 February.

The test will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will be conducted in two shifts -- 9 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam is held in different parts of the country, and strict Covid-19 protocol is followed. Under the Union Ministry of Education, the national level examination is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee.

For the upcoming papers on 6, 12, and 13 February, here are some of the important points students should keep in mind.

*Candidates are required to reach the exam centres 90 minutes before the exam begins.

*Candidates should carry their admit card and valid photo id with them while entering the exam hall.

*Students have to follow Covid protocols such as wearing a mask, sanitising hands, etc. Apart from that, the examination centres too will be sanitised.

*Candidates are asked to follow the rope queues and floor marks while entering the exam hall.

*Candidates who will have a body temperature above 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will have to appear for the exam in an isolated area at the exam centre.

*In order for candidates to know about their lab numbers, they will first have to get their bar code scanned which is present on their admit card.

*Items that are allowed to take into the exam center are a mask, glove, hand sanitiser, pen and pencil, transparent water bottle, exam-related documents (admit card, ID proof, etc).

*Once the exam is done, candidates are required to drop their scribble pad in the drop box near the exit.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen