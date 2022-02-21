New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2022 will be released today, February 21, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2022 examination will be able to check the answer key on the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Here's how you can check the answer key and other details.

GATE Answer Key 2022: How to check the answer key

Step 1: First you have to visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Then click on the login tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After that, you will be asked to enter your enrolment number/email address and password

Step 4: Once, you are finished with filling the asked details click on submit.

Step 5: After this, the answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Match your answers from the answer key and raise objections if any.

Step 7: Candidates must note they have to pay Rs 500 for each question.

How to calculate GATE score using the answer key?

Total marks secured for a correct response – negative marks for a wrong response = Total Marks

GATE Answer Key 2022: Filing of objections

The candidates who appeared for the GATE 2022 examination can raise objections to the answer key released by IIT Kharagpur starting Tuesday, February 22. The deadline to raise objections against the answer key for the GATE examination is set till Friday, February 25. For every question challenged in the objection candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

GATE Answer Key 2022: When will the results be announced?

Once, the above-mentioned procedure of filing objections to the answer key by candidates is completed, the GATE 2022 result will be announced online on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Those who appeared for the exams will be able to download their mark sheet or scorecard from Monday i.e March 21, 2022. Candidates will be able to download results from the application portal.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha