New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will release the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, Gate 2022 soon on the official website after its postponement. Students who applied for the exams can download the admit card from the official website that is gate.iitkgp.ac.in. They have to use insert their enrollment ids or email ids.

Earlier, IIT Kharagpur was expected to release the GATE 2022 admit cards on January 3. However, it was postponed to January 7, and now, it has been postponed once again. As per the official website of GATE "Candidates MUST be aware of fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to the GATE 2022 Examination. This is the only official website for GATE 2022. Candidates are requested to check for the latest announcements only on this website ..gate.iitkgp.ac.in."

GATE 2022 Exam dates:

The GATE 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on Feb 5, 2022, and will end on February 13, 2022. Also, the exams will be held in two slots - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Check steps to download GATE 2022 Admit Cards here:

Visit the official website, i.e., gate.iitkpg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'GATE 2022 admit cards'. (once released)

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

GATE 2022 Exam Question pattern:

The GATE 2022 exam papers will comprise all objective types of questions, that will be further segregated into multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Students must also know that, for every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking for MCQ but for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

