Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kharagpur is likely to further defer the dates for the release of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 Admit Card. The hall ticket was scheduled to release today, January 7, but as per the latest update on the official website of GATE, the date of downloading will be announced 'shortly'. The institute has yet not disclosed the reason behind the postponement of the admit card.

Earlier, IIT Kharagpur was likely to release the GATE 2022 admit card on January 3, 2021. However, the institute postponed the date and announced that it will release on January 7.

Here have a look:

Also, there are chances that the institute might postpone the exams as on the website, the GATE 2022 examination dates have now been marked 'Tentative'. Well, it must be noted that IIT Kharagpur has yet not released any official notice regarding the same, and the assumption is based on the latest updates on the GATE website. It seems that changes in the release of admit cards are in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in the country.

As per schedule, GATE 2022 examination would begin on February 5 and conclude on February 13. Check out the complete schedule below:

GATE 2022: Exam Schedule

Date(s) Timings Activities/Paper February 4, 2022 2 pm to 5 pm Miscellaneous Activities February 5, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm CS & BM; EE & MA February 6, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF February 11, 2022 2 pm to 5 pm Miscellaneous Activities February 12, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL February 13, 2022 9 am to 12 noon;

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE

So far, no exams have been postponed, the institutes are currently considering a 'wait and watch' policy to view the situation and decide accordingly.

Hence candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of GATE or Jagran English for the latest updates on the GATE 2022 Admit Card and Exam dates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv