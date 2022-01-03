New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, is likely to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 Admit Card today, January 3, 2022. The hall ticket is expected to release at 5 pm on the official website of GATE--gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to hold on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022.

GATE 2022 Admit Card is one of the important documents and candidates are advised they must read the instructions written on the admit card before appearing for the exam. The admit card will have all the information such as exam centre, shift timing etc.

As per the official notice, candidates are advised to be vaccinated before appearing for the exam. "The health and safety of our examination participants are of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned on this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control. All candidates are advised to get vaccinated for COVID19."

GATE 2022 Admit Card: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur or GATE-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on GATE 2022 Admit Card link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as registration number, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Please Note: Candidates are advised to cross-check all details on the admit card, and in case of any discrepancy, they must report it to IIT Kharagpur at the earliest.

GATE 2022 will be a three-hour exam, which will have MCQs, numerical and multiple select questions. From one mark question to two marks question, marking for each question is different, and for every wrong answer, one-third of the marks will be deducted. The examination will be held in eight zones across India.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv