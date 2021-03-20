The GATE 2021 result is available on the official site GOAPS portal. The scorecard will be made available from March 30 to May 31, 2021, for free.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: IIT Bombay announced the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE)for the exams conducted on February 6,7, 13 and 14. The result is available on the official site GOAPS portal. Out of the total candidates 7,11,542, who appeared for the exams, only 1,26,813 or 17.82% have qualified for the GATE 2021 Results.

How to download GATE 2021 Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE

Step 2: Click on 'GATE Results 2021

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as enrollment ID and password.

Step 4: Now, the result will be flashed on your screen.

Step 5: Download it and save the results.

The scorecard will be made available from March 30 to May 31, 2021, for free. After May 31, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 to download it till December 31, 2021. Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website of GATE between March 30 to December 31, 2021. The scorecard is valid for three years.

As the results are declared, the qualified candidates can take admission in MTech courses across IISc, IITs and other colleges. Also, one can get an entry for PSU jobs. Candidates will have to clear the further rounds such as interview, GD, personality tests, etc for both PSU jobs and college admissions.

For the first time, this year, humanities students were also allowed to appear for the GATE exams. Out of the total candidates, 14,196 candidates were of humanities background who applied for the exam. Also, this year two new courses were added to the exam- ES (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in English / Economics / Philosophy / Linguistics / Psychology / Sociology. Not just this, the syllabus was revised and the pattern of the paper was also changed. Multiple Select Questions (MCQs) was added to multiple-choice questions and numerical answer type questions.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv