New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Bombay opened the application correction window on October 28 for the students who are appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. Those who have filled the registration form can update it until November 13, 2020 (Today). According to the notice issue by the IIT Bombay board, today is the last date for the candidates who wished to make any changes or amend the application form. The students can apply for amendment at gate.iitb.ac.in.

What all you can amend

According to the procedure of correction of application, the students can only improve a few particular things. Those instructions were given at the time of registration as well. The candidates can change the details which are permissible by the Indian Institue of Technology, Mumbai. The details of the candidates in which modification/correction has been allowed include exam city, category (SC or ST), gender, PWD status, correspondence address, dyslexia other related study disability information, exam paper, primary paper in connection adding another paper, college and place name, roll number and registration number.

How to make corrections

Step-1: Candidate will have to visit the official website of IIT Bombay i.e, gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step-2: Click on 'correction window', floating on the homepage

Step-3: The candidate will have to key in the credential to login to the main page.

Step-4: Now, the candidate can access the application form.

Step-5: The candidate can change only starred details.

Step-6: Now, the candidate will have to submit the correction fee

Step-7: Click on the 'submit' button to save the correction

Step-8: Your correction process will be completed and it will reflect the changes on your final application

Candidates will also have to pay the fee prescribed by IIT Bombay for correction in GATE 2021 application. Except for the amendment in the examination city, the candidates will have to pay the online application fee for the change in all the details. Fees can be paid through online means.

Posted By: Srishti Goel