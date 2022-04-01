New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration for GAT-B, BET Exam 2022. Now, the last date to apply for the GAT-B and BET Exams 2022 is set as April 3, 2022. Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website -- dbt.nta.ac.in.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 11.03.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET), it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 31 March 2022 to 03 April 2022,” stated the official notice issued by NTA.

It should be noted that candidates who are interested in applying for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Biotechnology, GAT-B, and Biotechnology Eligibility Test, BET 2022, can register till April 3.

If you are interested in applying for the exam, then you can follow this step-wise guide in order to apply.

GAT B, BET Exams 2022 – How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – dbt.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that reads “GAT-B & BET Registration 2022” -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates have to fill in all the necessary details that are asked and also have to upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Candidates now have to pay the fee and submit the application

Step 5: Download and take a printout.

Candidates can pay online with the help of Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Net Banking. Since the NTA has extended the last date to register for the Department of Biotechnology exams, candidates can now apply till April 3, 2022, at 5 PM.

Event GAT - B & BET 2022 Dates Last date to apply April 3, 2022 (till 5PM) Last date to submit fees April 3, 2022 ( till 11:50 PM) Correction Window for Application Forms April 7 to 8, 2022 ( till 11:50 PM)

The GAT-B, BET 2022 exam will take place on April 23, 2022, as per the notice issued by NTA. It should be noted that the exam will take place in two shifts with the GAT-B 2022 from 9 AM to 12 PM and the BET 2022 exam from 3 PM to 6 PM.

