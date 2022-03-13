New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has begun with the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology, GAT-BGraduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology, GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET). Candidates who want to enroll themselves for Biotechnology-supported PG programmes can apply for the admission test on -- dbt.nta.ac.in.

The last date for the registration of the exam is set as March 31, 2022. It should be noted that candidates are required to pay an application fee for applying for the Biotechnology aptitude test 2022.

In the case of the General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS category candidates have to pay Rs 2400 if they are applying for both GAT-B and BET exams, whereas for SC/ST/PwD candidates the application fee is Rs 1200. Application for each exam is 1200 for Unreserved students and 600 for reserved category candidates.

GAT-B/BET Exam 2022: Schedule

Application process -- March 11 to March 31, 2022, up to 5 pm

Application correction window -- March 19 to 21, 2022

Exam date -- April 23, 2022

Exam duration -- 180 minutes ( 3 hours)

Timing of Exams

GAT-B -- 09:00 am to12:00 pm

BET -- 03:00 pm to 06:00pm

GAT-B/BET Exam 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website -- dbt.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the tab that read 'Registration for GAT-B/BET 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of students where they have to register using the asked credentials and generate your login credentials

Step 4: Now, the candidate needs to log in using your application number and password

Step 5: GAT-B or BET 2022 application form would appear on the screen

Step 6: Now, the candidate needs to fill out the respective form, upload all documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit

NOTE: Take a printout of the form for further references

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen