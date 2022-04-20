New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has released the Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology and Biotechnology Eligibility Test - GAT B, BET Admit Cards 2022. Students who are appearing for the exam can check the admit card on the official website --dbt.nta.ac.in.

The GAT B, BET exams will take place on April 23, 2022. The National Testing Agency will conduct the paper for a total duration of 180 minutes each. The GAT B exam and BET exam will be conducted duirng different timings. While the GAT B exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, the BET exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm for everyone.

In order to download the admit cards, candidates would need their application numbers/ registration numbers and other login credentials.

If you are also appearing for the exam, then here's how you can follow this step-wise guide to download the admit card.

GAT B, BET Admit Cards 2022: How to download :



Step 1: Go to the official website of GAT B, BET by National Testing Agency - dbt.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that reads 'GAT B, BET Admit Card 2022 - Download link.' -- click on that

Step 3: Enter the login credentials as asked

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references

Candidates should note that the GAT B, BET Admit Cards 2022 will not be sent by post to them. Candidates can only download them by using their login credentials.

It should also be noted that candidates are required to carry this document in the exam hall for checking and other purposes. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can reach out to NTA on the helpline number/email.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen