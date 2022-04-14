New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has issued the exam centres for the candidates who are appearing for the GAT-B, BET 2022 exams. Candidates who will be giving the GAT-B, BET 2022 exams can check their respective centres from the official website of NTA -- dbt.nta.nic.in

The GAT-B/BET -2022 exams will be held in the computer-based mode (CBT), and the exam will take place on April 23. Talking about the timings then, the GAT-B exam will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The GAT-B, BET 2022 exam centres are the venue where students will come in order to appear for the exam. NTA has allotted the exam centres to students on the basis of their preference (the centres selected at the time of filling the application forms.)

If you are also appearing for the exam, then here's how you can check your exam centre by following this step-wise guide.

How to Check Exam City for GAT-B, BET 2022

Step 1: Go to the official NTA website -dbt.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads, “Advanced Intimation of Examination City”

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their GAT-B, BET 2022 application number, date of birth, and password

Step 4: Now, click on submit and check the allotted centre for the exam.

NOTE: Download and take a printout if needed.

Apart from that students should also note that the advance exam city intimation slip is not the final admit card. NTA will soon release the GAT-B, BET 2022 admit card

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” stated the official notice issued by NTA.

