Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Speech And Essay Ideas For Students And Teachers

GANDHI Jayanti is celebrated all over the country on October 2 to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi. Popularly known as 'Bapu', Gandhi Ji's principles were based on Non-Violence or Satyagraha. His unwavering belief in non-violence, truth, peace and high moral standards made him a very effective independent leader.

The day is celebrated across the country and is marked as a National Holiday. Numerous events are held to mark the day. Schools and colleges observe the day by hosting various competitions such as essay writing, speech recitation etc, to remember Mahatma Gandhi Ji. On this special occasion, we bring some speech and essay ideas for school children and teachers to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti.

Tips For Essays/Speech

1. Keep your essay/speech crisp and short.

2. Practice the speech 2-3 times to avoid any errors.

3. Keep it simple so that audience can understand

4. Talk efficiently and be confident.

5. Write the words that you can speak with passion and enthusiasm.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Speech Ideas

1. Good Morning all present here, Today on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we remember the brave and idealistic leader of independence, Mahatam Gandhi Ji. The day is recognised as a National Holiday and is observed with great enthusiasm and zeal. The day of October 2nd is very significant as Gandhi Ji was born on this day in Porbandar, Gujarat. His complete name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. His major contributions to the Indian independence against British rule made people address him as 'Bapu, Father of the Nation' and Gandhi Ji". He inspired the world through his pious, thoughtful, peaceful and non-violence morals and values. We should embed the principles of Gandhi Ji in our lives to lead a simple and good life.

Thank you!

2. Good Morning Teachers, students and my dear friends, Today, we are gathered to celebrate the auspicious birth anniversary of our nation's leader Mahatma Gandhi. He was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He played an enormous role in attaining the freedom of the country from the Britishers. Today is an opportunity for all of us, to remember the greatest leader and pay homage to him, who sacrificed his life for the betterment of the country.

Thank you!

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Essay Ideas

Today is October 2nd, the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter and idealistic leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Bapu, was an eminent leader who thrived for the country's independence. Despite his age, he went to jail many times during the fight against the Britishers. Gandhi Ji gave up his whole life for the country and gave the idea of non-violence as a weapon to fight against British rule in India. Besides, participating in a non-violent struggle for freedom, he fought for Hindu-Muslim unity, racial discrimination, untouchability and women empowerment. He lead a simple life but never gave up on his country. On January 30. 1948, he was mercilessly assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Today, independent India remembers him and his sacrifices and is grateful forever for his teachings, morals, values, true beliefs and non-violence within us.

Thank you!

You can also add some inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi in your speech/essay.

"My Life is my message"

"Hate the sin, love the sinner"

"What barrier is there that love cannot break?"

"Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress."

"There is sufficient in the world for man's need but not for man's greed."

"A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave."