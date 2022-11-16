Gamification In Education: How It Enhances Students' Learning Abilities

GAMIFICATION in education refers to a set of different activities and processes to solve problems by using the characteristics of game elements in a fun way. Gamification is becoming popular in the educational sector it makes the hard stuff more fun. It helps the students to stay motivated and makes them more engaged with the different subjects. Students can learn a lot by setting goals, targets and achievements.

The gamification features are used in the classroom through the storytelling mode to guide students to engage more effectively than in the traditional classroom. Gamified e-learning modules increase engagement by creating different challenges and tracking the record as they learn. The difficulty level will increase step by step as the students complete the course materials and receive recognition for their achievements.

Gamified learning helps students retain more of what they learn in a fun way. It is an effective strategy to make students remember what they learn well after the end of their courses. Gamification is an excellent way to connect lessons to real-world experiences. The challenges and rewards of gamified learning create a risk-free environment in which students can learn how to apply the knowledge and skills they are gaining in a form of a game.

Through gamified learning students usually like to play interactive games because they receive feedback on their answers instantly. The wrong answers get corrected quickly while correct answers are recognised with positive reinforcement. They get the overall score and they can reattempt more similar types of questions.

Through gamification of studies, learning can also become an addictive experience for children. Rewards and competition in-game mechanisms make learning more enjoyable. Through these games, students have the opportunity to master new skills. Gamification works because it triggers real, powerful human emotions such as happiness, excitement and a sense of accomplishment. It also helps develop interest and concentration power.

Gamification in education:

Games can be social: It includes leaderboards, for example, places where high scorers are displayed on the screen so students can feel motivated when they do well. Students can challenge their friends.

Games encourage ongoing engagement: Gamification helps engage students by encouraging them to keep playing and gain more points, rewards, or simply discover more information.

It gives players control: They feel like they are in charge of their own learning journey, going from point A to point B in a fun way.

List of top 6 education apps using Gamification

-Coursera

-Udemy

-Memrise

-SoloLearn

-Classcraft

-Duolingo