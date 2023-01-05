GAIL Recruitment 2023 Registration Process Begins For 277 Vacancies At gailonline.com; Here's How To Apply

The registration process for the various posts has started on the official website. Aspirants can apply till February 02, 2023.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Thu, 05 Jan 2023 01:38 PM IST
GAIL Recruitment 2023 Registration Process Begins For 277 Vacancies At gailonline.com; Here's How To Apply
GAIL Recruitment 2023 Registration Process

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) started the registration process for the posts of Chief Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer (Fire and Safety), and several other posts as 277 vacancies open up. The last date for submission of the application form will be February 02, 2023. Interested candidates can apply at– gailonline.com.

“Candidates will be required to apply online through GAIL website (https://gailonline.com) no other means / mode of application shall be entertained,“ read the official notice.

For the recruitment application form, the candidates belonging to UR, EWS, and OBC categories have to pay Rs 200 while the SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates will not have to pay.

The positions range from Grade E-5 to Grade E-1, with the pay scale between Rs 90,000 and Rs 2.4 lakh; and Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.6 lakh, respectively. Candidates will also need to have the necessary post-educational work experience for certain executive posts.

Vacancy details:

Senior Engineer (Chemical) – 13 posts
Senior Engineer (Mechanical) – 53 posts
Senior Engineer (Electrical) – 28 posts
Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) – 14 posts
Senior Engineer (GAILTEL (TC/TM)) – 3 posts
Senior Engineer (Metallurgy) – 5 posts
Senior Officer (Fire and Safety) – 25 posts
Senior Officer (C&P) – 32 posts
Senior Officer (Marketing) – 23 posts
Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) – 23 posts
Senior Officer (Human Resources) – 24 posts
Officer (Security) – 14 posts

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Here’s How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– gailonline.com
Step 2: Now, click on the careers tab and select applying to GAIL
Step 3: Click on the link ‘Apply Now’
Step 4: Candidates have to register and fill out the application form
Step 5: Pay the fees and submit the forms

