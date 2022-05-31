New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the month of May has come to an end, many students are now eagerly waiting for their Board Results for Classes 10th and 12th. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be releasing class 10th and 12th board exam results in July likely. However, several state boards such as Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to declare their Class 10th and 12th Board Results in June 2022. Here's a list of states whose board results are expected in the upcoming month of June 2022.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the results for Class 10 or Madhyamik result 2022 on June 3. Once released, students can check their West Bengal Board Results on the official website of WBBSE-- wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE 12th result 2022 in the month of June. Although, no official date has been confirmed Rajasthan Board had earlier announced that they would release RBSE 10th and 12th results soon.

Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP Board class 10 and class 12 results by the first week of June, officials from the board had informed the media. However, no confirmed date for the same has been announced.

Assam Board Result 2022

The Board of Secondary Education, SEBA is also expected to announce the HSLC or Class 10 results soon. As per several media reports, it is most likely that the Assam Board Class 10th results will be released by July 4th. Once released, candidates can check their scorecards on sebaonline.org.

Maharashtra Board Result 2022:

Maharashtra Board is expected to announce the results for both HSC (class 12) and SSC (class 10) boards. As per reports on the same, the Maharashtra Board evaluation process is almost complete and results can be expected in June. This year, SSC exams in Maharashtra were conducted from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC students, the exams were held from March 4 to April 7.

Posted By: Ashita Singh