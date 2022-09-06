From NEET UG Result To CBSE 10, 12 Compartment Result; Check Important Education Events For September 2022

The month of September is important for education as it will be buzzing with events related to academics, entrance exams and results. From JEE Advanced Result to CAT 2022 registration process, education is at the forefront of September 2022. Here is a list of important academics event lined up for the month of September:

NTA NEET UG Result 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 Result this week. As per the latest development on the same, NTA will release the NEET UG results by September 7, 2022 . Once released, candidates will be able to check their NTA NEET UG 2022 Results on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 examination on September 11, 2022. Once released, registered candidates can download the JEE Advanced Result 2022 by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

CBSE Compartment 10, 12 Result 2022

The Central Board Of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Result 2022 soon. The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 was held between August 23 to August 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 12 compartment exam was held on a single day — August 23. Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Result 2022 will be available on cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Common Admission Test (CAT) Registration 2022

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore will end the CAT 2022 registration process on September 14, 2022. Candidates can apply via the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Registration 2023

The registration process began for GATE 2023 on August 30, 2022, and will end on September 30, 2022, at gate.iitk.ac.in. Meanwhile, GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12, next year.