New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As December is here, Class 12 students who want to pursue Engineering are eager to know the application process of JEE Main 2022. National Testing Agency is yet to announce the application process and date of the national-level exam but can expect it to commence from mid-December 2021.

Every year, around 15 lakh students take engineering after class 12 and appear for several entrance exams, while some focus on the national-level engineering entrance exam, others also prefer state-level or private university engineering tests to keep their second option.

So here we are with complete information regarding JEE, state-level and private university engineering entrance exams for the academic session 2022-23.

JEE Main 2022: The national-level engineering entrance exam's registration process is expected to commence from mid-December 2021. However, NTA is yet to react in the same. Just like this year, NTA is planning to give multiple options of attempts to candidates in the 2022 entrance exam.

VITEE: VIT's campuses are spread across Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal. The institute conducts a computer-based online exam, which has sections, namely Chemistry Physics, English-aptitude, Mathematics and Biology. The registration process is expected to commence in April 2022.

AMUEEE: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is soon going to release the tentative date sheet and online registration process for the AMU engineering entrance exam in January 2022. To apply for the exam, the candidate must have passed class 12 from a recognised board and have a total aggregate of 50 per cent in these subjects.

BITSAT: It is a three-hour computer-based exam for admissions to integrated first-degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus and Hyderabad Campuses. The test is constituted of sections, including Physics, Chemistry, English proficiency, Logical Reasoning and Mathematics/Biology. The registration process is expected to commence in April 2022.

SRMJEE: The institute offer B-Tech programmes in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh. The exam is held for two-and-a-half-hour, which has 35 multiple choice questions from each section carrying three marks each. The application process is expected to start in June 2022.

AEEE: Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE), has its campuses in Amritapuri (Kollam), Vengal (Chennai), Bengaluru and Ettimadai (Coimbatore). So students around these cities can apply for the engineering entrance test. The application process will commence from the first week of February 2022.

GUJCET: Gujarat Common Entrance Test is a state-level engineering test conducted by GSEB. Through GUJCET, candidates can get admission into engineering, pharmacy and diploma courses. The registration process is expected to commence by the last week of April 2022.

OJEE: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is a centralised test conducted by the state government for admission in private and governmental engineering, medical and management institutions in Odisha. The officials will soon announce the registration process.

UPCET: Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) offer professional courses, including B.Tech in Govt./Govt. aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU).

TS EAMCET: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test are conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The registration process is expected to begin in May 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv