Foreign Universities Will Not Be Allowed To Conduct Online Classes In India: UGC Chief

Foreign universities opening branches in India will not be allowed to conduct online classes. UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar has said that foreign universities setting up campuses in India will have the freedom to design their own admission process.

He also said that foreign universities with campuses in the country can only offer full-time programmes in physical mode and not online or distance learning. Universities will have the freedom to design their own admission process and fee structure. UGC has also told that the money going out of the country will be as per the Foreign Exchange Management Act.