Foreign Universities Will Not Be Allowed To Conduct Online Classes In India: UGC Chief

UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar has said that foreign universities setting up campuses in India will have the freedom to design their own admission process.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:56 AM IST
Minute Read
Foreign universities opening branches in India will not be allowed to conduct online classes. UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar has said that foreign universities setting up campuses in India will have the freedom to design their own admission process.

