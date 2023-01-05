Foreign Universities Will Not Be Allowed To Conduct Online Classes In India: UGC Chief

Updated: Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:56 AM IST
Foreign universities opening branches in India will not be allowed to conduct online classes. UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar has said that foreign universities setting up campuses in India will have the freedom to design their own admission process.
Foreign universities setting up campuses in India will have freedom to devise their own admission process: UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar
He also said that foreign universities with campuses in the country can only offer full-time programmes in physical mode and not online or distance learning. Universities will have the freedom to design their own admission process and fee structure. UGC has also told that the money going out of the country will be as per the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
University Grants Commission will be to introduce a draft for rules and regulations to bring in changes to the Higher Education system of India. As part of these regulations, UGC will allow foreign Universities to set up their campuses in India. The draft regulations are expected to be made public today, January 5, 2023 and the feedback from stakeholders will be processed till March 2023. Through these regulations. Indian Universities would also be allowed to set up their campuses abroad.