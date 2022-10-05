FMGE December 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Today; Check How To Apply

The National Board of Examination (NBE) is set to open the form correction window for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 exam. Students who wish to make corrections for the e FMGE December 2022 session examination can make changes by visiting the application form through the official website – exam.natboard.edu.in.

Students should note that their last date to edit the application form is set as October 10 till 11:55 PM.

"Please be apprised that uploading images in the application form which are not in accordance with the guidelines prescribed or fails to rectify the images in the edit window/final edit window shall invite rejection of the application," reads the official statement.

If you also want to make changes in your application form, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

FMGE December 2022: How to make changes

Step 1: Go to the official website -- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in with the given details

Step 4: Make changes in the application form

Step 5: Once done, click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

Students should note that they will not be allowed to make changes in name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email ID mentioned in the form. Apart from that, candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signatures, and/or thumb impressions in the asked size are advised to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.