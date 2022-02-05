New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a significant development that may directly benefit lakhs of medical students and aspiring doctors, the National Medical Commission ruled that fees of 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges will be at par with government medical colleges of a state/UT. The fees of private medical colleges in India can range from anywhere between Rs 20 Lakh to Rs 1 Crore for the entire duration of course, forcing many aspirants to take less expensive medical education routes to countries like Ukraine, Georgia and China.

“After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Fee of the 50 per cent seats in the Private Medical College & Deemed Universities should be at par with the Fee in the Government Medical Colleges of that particular State and UT,” an official order said.

“The benefit of this fee structure would be first made available to those candidates who have availed Government quota seats, but limited to the extent of 50 per cent of total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college/deemed university. However, if the government quota seats are less than 50 per cent of total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail benefit of fee equivalent to the government medical college fees, based purely on the merit,” it added.

Earlier, private medical colleges had the autonomy to decide the fees of each seat. This drew a lot of flak from parents and medical students across the nation. The National Medical Commission was then set up in November 2019 to deal with disparity in fees of private and government medical colleges.

The guidelines of the commission were prepared by considering the 1800 responses received for the directions of the expert committee constituted in November 2019.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma