FDDI Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested can apply for the various posts before April 10, 2021. The FDDI is inviting the application of both freshers and experienced people. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) Noida is inviting applications for teaching and managerial cadre position. Those who are interested can apply for the various posts before April 10, 2021. The FDDI is inviting the application of both freshers and experienced people.

What is the last date to apply for the vacancies available on FDDI?

The last date to apply for the following positions is April 10, 2021.

What are the vacancies available for the Teaching Cadre position?

There are a total of seventy-three posts available for the Teaching Cadre position. There are a total of twenty-one posts available for the Faculty position. Three posts are available for Junior Faculty. Fourteen posts are available for Senior Faculty Grade I. There are eight posts for Chief Faculty, and fourteen posts for Senior Faculty Grade II.

What are the vacancies available for the Managerial Cadre position?

There are a total of fifteen posts available for the Managerial Cadre position. One vacancy is available for the position of Manager (ITSC). One vacancy is available for the position of Assistant Manager (ITSC). One vacancy is available for the position of Creative Designer. One post is available for Senior Manager (Placement). Two vacancies are available for Assistant Manager (Placement), and one position is available for Manager (Legal).

One vacancy is available for Deputy Manager (HR & Admin.) One is open for Assistant Manager (HR & Admin.) There are four vacancies for Assistant Manager (Accounts & Finance) and two posts for Assistant Manager (Administration).

How to apply?

The candidate needs to send an application in the given format with enclosures and should also mention the name of the post and category they are applying for. Candidates need to send the application to the Human Resource Department of the FDDI. The last date to apply is April 10.

What is the educational qualification required for these positions?

The Chief Faculty / Senior Faculty / Faculty / Junior Faculty should hold experience of 3 to 20 years with a PhD. / Masters Degree / PG Diploma in concerned discipline.

The Manager/ Assistant Manager should have a minimum experience of 3 to 10 years with MBA/PGDM or Masters in Mass Communication.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma