FCI Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 Released At recruitmentfci.in; Here’s How To Check

Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Wednesday evening released the admit card for FCI Assistant Grade 3 (AG 3) exam. The exam will be conducted from January 1 to January 29 next year. The recruitment will be held for the vacant posts of Assistant Grade 3 (AG 3), Junior Engineer (JE), Typist, and Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno Grade II). Candidates can download the admit card at– fci.gov.in or recruitmentfci.in

FCI Exam for AG-III(General/Depot/Accounts/ Technical/Hindi), JE, and Steno will be conducted on January 1, 7, 14, 21 and 29 next year. Students can check the exact date and time on their admit card.

According to the previous trends, the total number of questions will be 100 of 100 marks. There will be negative marking of ¼ marks for each wrong answer. The subjects including English Language, Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, General Studies comprising of History, Geography, Economy, General Science upto Class 8th level and Current Affairs will be asked in the paper. Candidates have to complete each subject test in 15 minutes.

FCI is conducting the exam for filling up 5000 vacant posts in FCI Depots and offices across the country for Non-Executive Posts under Category 3.

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– recruitmentfci.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘current Recruitment’

Step 3: Now, the new page will open

Step 4: Click on the link 'Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022'

Step 5: Now, Click on 'To download Call Letter of Phase-I online recruitment examination for Cat-III posts’

Step 6 Candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth

Note: Download and printout the FCI Category 3 Admit Card for future reference