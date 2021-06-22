Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the scheme proposal presented by the CBSE and CISCE, which calculates the marks of students who are appearing for class 12th this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Covid -19 has disrupted student's education from last year. Due to the second wave of Covid-19 CBSE had to cancel board exams for class 12th. However, the Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the scheme proposal presented by the CBSE and CISCE, which calculates the marks of students who are appearing for class 12th this year.

Around 1,152 students had agreed to sign a joint petition which seeks direction from the CBSE for cancelling class 12th private as well as compartment examinations and they also demanded uniformity with regular students. On the other hand, some students and parents have raised objections against the plea, who earlier have opted for physical examination.

CBSE along with CISCE also acknowledged the Supreme Court's concern over some students and parents on their evaluation schemes. After rejecting a plea for canceling the compartment exams for Class 12 the court said, "There is no reason to interfere with the CBSE and ICSE schemes."

In the affidavit, the court was told that an optional Board exam should be kept for class 12. This optional exam will be for those students who are not satisfied with their assessment. The estimated dates for these exams would be August 15 and September 15.

Earlier, the court had also mentioned that both CBSE and CISCE schemes must be equal and give students a choice for a physical exam before the class 12 results by assessments are declared.

Another affidavit is given by CBSE mentioned that the results based on its assessment policy will be declared by July end along with which, an online facility would be provided for students to register for optional exams.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen