New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Upper Division Clerk or ESIC UDC 2022 Results have been declared. The results have been released on the official website of ESIC. The results were declared on April 14. Candidates who appeared for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 exam can check their results by visiting- esic.nic.in.

It must be noted those candidates who clear the Phase 1 exam for ESIC UDC Recruitment 2022, will become eligible to appear for the Phase 2, Main Exam 2022. The ESIC UDC 2022 Main Examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2022.

"For the post of UDC, total 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam," as per the notification issued by ESIC.

Here's how you can check the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Results 2022:

Step 1: First visit the official website of ESIC at – esic.nic.in

Step 2: Then click on the “Recruitment” tab present at the top of the home page.

Step 3: After that click on the link that reads “Results for Upper Division Clerk 2022 Phase 1 Exam”

Step 4: Once you click on it, a PDF of the Merit list will open on your screen where you have to search for your roll number

Step 5: Besides your roll number your result will be displayed which will tell whether you have cleared the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Exam or not.

Step 6: Download the ESIC UDC 2022 Result and take a printout if needed.

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Results 2022: Direct link

Click here for direct link to check ESIC UDC 2022 Results 2022

Minimum qualifying marks to clear phase 1 exams

General - 45 per cent (90/200)

OBC, EWS - 40 per cent (80/200)

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen - 35 per cent (70/200)

PwD candidates - 30 per cent (60/200)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha