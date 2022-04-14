New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The admit card for the MTS Phase 1 has been released by the Employees State Insurance Corporation, ESIC. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check and download the admit card through the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in

It should be noted that students can download their admit cards till 7 May 2022. The Phase 1 Preliminary Examination for Multi Tasking Staff will be held on May 7, 2022. Apart from that, the call letter will be available from April 13 to May 7, 2022, on the website.

If you are also appearing for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can download it by following these simple procedures.

ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official page -- esic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates need to click on the recruitment page

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card link

Step 5: Now, candidates need to enter their login details

Step 6: You admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Check the admit card and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam Pattern

Talking about exam pattern, then the question paper will consist of 100 questions and 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be of 60 minutes. Later, the ESIC will release the result on its website.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen