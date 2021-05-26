The V-SAT 2021 entrance exam are currently being conducted from 24th to 30th May 2021. The result of Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test (V-SAT) will be out after 30th May. Read on to know about others.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: While centralized engineering entrance examinations such as JEE Main and JEE Advanced stand postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic, other institutes in the country are going forward to hold engineering entrance exams in the upcoming weeks and months.

Several private universities conducted entrance tests in ‘remote proctor’ test and their results are awaited. Whereas various other Universities are scheduled to conduct the same in the coming weeks as follows:

VITEEE 2021: Tamil Nadu-based Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will conduct VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021 on May 28, 29 and 31 in the remote-proctored mode. Following which the result will be published on institute’s official website: vit.ac.in. The date of results will be announced by the institute in the later weeks. Under VITEEE, admissions are granted across all the campuses of VIT offering B.Tech courses – VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT AP, and VIT Bhopal.

VSAT 2021: The V-SAT 2021 entrance exam will be held from 24th to 30th May 2021. The exam is being held for admission in Bachelor’s in Technology and Pharmacy funds. The V-SAT 2021 entrance exam are currently being conducted from 24th to 30th May 2021. The result of Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test (V-SAT) will be out after 30th May.

SRMJEEE 2021: SRM University has conducted SRMJEEE 2021 phase 1 exam on May 23 and 24, 2021, in remote proctored mode. The SRMJEEE 2021 result will be announced on Thursday May 27, 2021, for phase 1. The results will be announced on University’s official website srmist.edu.in.

VUNET 2021: Vishwakarma University, based in Delhi will conduct VUNET 2021 on May 29 for admission in B.Tech, B.Des, LLM, M.Des, LLB, B.Pharma, D.Pharma, BBA, and MBA programmes. The result of the exam will be announced once the exam is over, on University’s official website, vupune.ac.in.

