Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has released an alternative academic calendar for students studying from classes 9 to 12. Notably, the alternative academic calendar for 12 weeks for primary and upper primary stages and for secondary and higher secondary stages for 4 weeks had already been released. The calendar, that spells out the schedule for the next twelve weeks, is aimed to empower students, teachers, school principals & parents to plan education in the lockdown period.

Union Minister shared the information on his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Launched the Alternative Academic Calendar (AAC) for the next 8 weeks for the secondary stage today. Alternative Academic Calendar for 12 weeks for primary & upper primary stages and AAC for secondary & higher secondary stages for 4 weeks had already been released.

“The Calendar further aims to empower our students, teachers, school principals & parents with positive ways to deal with #Covid19 via online teaching-learning resources and achieve the best possible learning outcomes, said HRD Minister.”

The new academic calendar offers school education at home, these services are available on phone, radio, social media, television, and SMS. The students, who do not have an internet connection can receive the academic course via SMS. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous organization developed the AAC for the senior secondary stage to improve the quality education amid lockdown.

The new education plan also included the feedback program through social media platforms like Whatsapp, Zoom, Hangouts, etc. Also, NCERT has introduced the activities related to art education and other subjects that can help in learning outcomes. The well detailed and subject wise study material for class 9 to 12 is available at ncert.nic.in.

Posted By: Srishti Goel