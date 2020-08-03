Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has released a new alternative academic calendar for students studying from classes 6 to 8. The calendar, that spells out the schedule for next eight weeks, is aimed at helping teachers and parents plan students’ education in the lockdown period.

“This Calendar contains detailed guidelines for teachers on the use of technology & social media tools to impart education while the students are at home, said HRD Minister.”

Union Minister shared the information on his Twitter handle, he wrote, “The Calendar further aims to empower our students, teachers, school principals & parents with positive ways to deal with #Covid19 via online teaching-learning resources and achieve the best possible learning outcomes.”

The new academic calendar offers school education at home, these services are available on phone, radio, social media, television, and SMS. The students, who do not have an internet connection can receive the academic course via SMS. The NCERT had published the course on various platforms so that the parents and students can easily access the resources. All subject, week-wise calendar plan will be available on e-Pathshala, NROER and Diksha Portal. Currently, the government is focusing on providing good-quality content to the students at home.

The academic course will not only be disseminated by the DTH services, but the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, CBSE, State School Education Boards, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, and Directorates of Education will provide the services via video conferencing.

The schools have been closed since mid-march due to the coronavirus crisis. It has badly affected the studies, especially the primary school kids are facing big trouble. However, there are no chances that appeared in the opening of schools, colleges soon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel