Education Budget 2023: Rs 1.12 Lakh Cr Allocated For Education Sector In Highest-Ever Allocation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 1,12,899 crore as expenditure on education in the Union Budget 2023-24. This is the highest allocation fund granted to the ministry ever. School Education Department has been allocated Rs 68,804.85 crore while the Higher Education Department has been allocated Rs 44,094.62 crore.

Last year the education budget 2022 has been allotted Rs 1,04,278 crore. The education budget allocation for 2021-22 was Rs 93,223 crores, which was reduced by 6 per cent as compared to the year before. The revised estimate was Rs 88,002 crore. This is Rs 8,621 crore more than the budget estimate for 2022-23 and translates to nearly 8.26 growth when compared with the previous budget estimate of Rs 1,04,278 crore.