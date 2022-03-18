New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday released a draft curriculum framework for the four-year undergraduate programs (FYUGP) that will be implemented in all higher education institutions from the next academic session, in tune with the National Education Policy, 2020. The UGC has sought suggestions from stakeholders on the draft framework by April 4.

The draft guidelines titled “Curricular Framework and Credit System for Four-year Undergraduate Programme” proposes common introductory courses in natural sciences, humanities, and social sciences for the first three semesters, regardless of what the students choose to specialize in. It also includes common courses on regional languages, English, Yoga, Artificial Intelligence, and data analytics, among others.

"The draft framework seeks to equip students with the capacities in fields across the arts. humanities, languages, natural sciences. social sciences; soft skills such as complex problem solving, critical thinking, creative thinking. communication skills along with rigorous specialization in one or more subject areas," a UGC statement released on Thursday said.

According to the draft, the program is divided into eight semesters and students will require 160-176 credits for a four-year degree with honors or research. At the end of the third semester, students will have to declare a major. Also, a student will also choose two minors relating to a disciplinary or interdisciplinary area of study.

"Each working week will have 40 hours of instructional time. A summer term is for eight weeks, and summer term courses may be offered on a fast track mode to enable students to complete arrears courses, do a 0-99 or 100-199 level courses," said the statement.

Furthermore, reorienting teaching programs in order to ensure the development of capabilities across a range of disciplines like sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, languages, and vocational subjects has been proposed.

Finally, students will be awarded a certificate after completing 1 year (2 semesters) of study in the chosen fields of study, a diploma after 2 years (4 semesters) of study, a bachelor’s degree after a 3-year (6 semesters) program of study, a bachelor’s degree with honors or research after a 4-year program.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha