New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi University has released the provisional answer keys of the DUET 2020 on its official website nat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in DUET 2020 can visit the official website of National Testing agency to check and download the answer keys. DUET 2020 was conducted from September 06 to 11 at different exam centres across India. More than 2 lakh candidates took the test for admission to various UG and PG courses at Delhi University.

How to Download DUET 2020 provisional answer key

Visit the official website of NTA i.e nta.aic.in

At the homepage and click on DUET answer link

A new window will open and redirect you to the DUET answer key

Enter your application number and date of birth

DUET answer key along with question paper will come up in PDF format

Download the DUET answer key

DUET 2020 Answer Key: How to raise objections

If you are not satisfied with the answer key or find any incorrect solution, you can raise an objection within a stipulated time.

Visit the official webiste nta.ac.in

Reach the DUET tab

Enter form number and date of birth

click on login tab on homepage

Enter question id of the incorrect answer

select the answers

Attach supporting documents

Pay the processing fee and submit the application online

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha