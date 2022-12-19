DU UG Admissions 2022: Special Spot Round Begins For UG Courses At admissions.uod.ac.in; Check Details

The Delhi University (DU) on Monday started the application process for Undergraduate (UG) programs special spot admission. The list will be for the candidates who applied for admission through CSAS 2022 but have not been admitted to any college. To be eligible for the special spot admission, the candidates will have to choose for ‘Special Spot Admission’ through their dashboard at– admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in

According to the schedule, the candidates can submit their applications online until tomorrow up to 11:59 pm. The special spot allocation list will be released on December 22 by 10 am and then the candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seats from December 22 from 10 am to December 23 till 4:59 pm.

The candidates have to choose the programmes and the colleges, subject to the availability of seats. After the announcement of the DU UG special spot allocation round candidates will be required to accept the allocation seat. If a candidate fails to accept the allocated seat in the special spot admission round, aspirants will not get further opportunities to get admission to DU.

This year, DU is accepting UG admissions on the basis of CUET scores and the DU CSAS allocation list will be prepared on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the preference-filling phase.

DU UG Admissions 2022: Here’s How to check vacant seats

Step 1: Go to the official website– admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link DU UG Admission 2022 special spot round vacant seats on the home page

Step 3: Now, a new PDF will open where candidates can check the vacant seats

Step 3: Download and print out for further reference