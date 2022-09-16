DU UG Admissions 2022: How To Apply For UG Programmes Through DU’s CSAS Portal

THE DELHI UNIVERSITY (DU) launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 application portal, where students can apply for admission to the undergraduate (UG) programmes. To apply for admission, students need to visit the official website--admission.uod.ac.in. Around 34,000 candidates have registered for the UG admission process on the CSAS portal. Meanwhile, through NTA CUET, around 6,14,000 candidates preferred admission to Delhi University.

CSAS 2022: Registration

The registration process will be held in six phases. The first phase started on September 12 and candidates have to apply for the Undergraduate progamme. The details including their name, photograph and signature will be auto-generated from CUET application form 2022. Keep this mind that candidates will not be able to change their details. After CUET UG Result gets announced, the second phase will start in which candidates have to choose the programme and preferred college. In the last phase, the candidates will include the seat allocation process.

CSAS 2022: Programme Selection And Preferences

Students can select any number of programmes they wish to take admitted to and they are required to confirm the specific programme on the basis of their CUET UG 2022 merit score. DU in a statement said, "Candidates will have confirm their preferences. If not confirmed till the last date, his/her last saved preference order will be locked automatically and will become the basis of allocation of seats for such a candidate."

DU will offer 206 subject combinations in BA programmes and admission will be provided to BA, BSc, BVoc and other undergraduate programmes. The application fee for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates is Rs 250. Meanwhile, for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the application fee is Rs 100. For applying to ECA/Sports supernumerary quota, the candidates will have to pay an additional fee.

Meanwhile, NTA announced the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. A total of 6,60,311 female candidates and a total of 8,29,965 make candidates registered for the exam. However, a total of 4,29,228 female candidates and 5,38,965 male candidates appeared for the exam. Talking about the third gender, 8 out of 17 candidates appeared for the exam. To check the result, candidates are required to enter their application number, password, and roll number.