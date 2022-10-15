DU UG Admission 2022-23: Simulated List Out; Here's When Cut-Off Lists Will Release

The University Of Delhi released the 'simulated list' on Friday for students seeking admission in UG courses. This simulated list is a tentative one which the university released before the first cut-off list. Candidates can check the DU simulated ranks on the official website of the university admission.uod.ac.in by using their login credentials such as CUET application number and password. The DU tentative ranks list is determined on the basis of the scores and preferences submitted by the candidates till October 13, till 4:59 pm.

Now, the DU has also opened the ‘preference change window’ from 5 PM on October 14 which will remain open till October 16 to change their preferences. Candidates must ensure that their updated preferences are saved before logging out of the application window. If a candidate failed to save preferences till the deadline, the last saved preferences will be automatically locked.

Here's How DU UG Simulated Ranks List 2022 Can be Checked:

Visit the official website-- admissions.uod.ac.in

Login to the candidate's portal using CUET application number and password

Click on the DU UG simulated rank list tab

The DU UG simulated rank will be displayed on the screen

Check and verify the DU tentative ranks list.

DU UG Admissions 2022-23: Here's what to do next

After the candidates have locked in their seats, DU will calculate the merit list and allot them seats in the first merit list that will be out on October 18. There will be three cut-off lists. In case seats are left after the three rounds of the cut-off lists, the spot admissions will be held, as per the schedule released by Delhi University.

DU UG Admissions 2022-23 Important Dates:

October 14 - Simulated List

October 18 - First List

October 19 - Acceptance of Seats, College Verification

October 25 - Display of Vacant Seats

October 30 - Second List

November 4 - Display of Vacant Seats

November 10 - Third List

November 17 - Announcement of First Spot Allocation

November 22 - Declaration of First Spot Allocation List

Meanwhile, DU has also released an academic schedule this year first-year classes will start on November 2, and semester 2 classes will start on March 20, 2023.

Also, in 2022-23 the university received more than 2.17 lakh applications for admission to 70,000 seats across undergraduate courses. More than 1.5 lakh students have selected their college-course preferences, which is around 67,000 less than the total registration, according to the varsity officials.