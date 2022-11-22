DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round Registration Ends Today; Check Details Here

DELHI University (DU) is scheduled to close the spot round registration window today (November 22). The DU spot round admission registration started on November 21 at 10 am and the last date for registration ends today. Spot admission is being done on the basis of the DU spot round vacant seats list which was released on November 20. Candidates can apply for spot round registration till evening (4:59 pm) at– admission.uod.ac.in.

DU will be releasing the spot round seat allocation result on November 23. After the declaration of the result, aspirants have to choose the allotted college and secure their seats between November 24 to 26. The last date for fee payment is November 27. Candidates will be selected based on their program-specific merit, priority order, and availability.

According to the media reports, some seats in DU's top colleges are not filled yet. In BSc (Hons) Physics courses in colleges like Ramjas and Kirori Mal 13 seats are unfilled. Also in Hansraj College vacancies exists in many courses. After the first three CSAS entrance rounds, the university released a list of courses available in college. Candidates have to choose one program for the spot round.

Important Dates: DU UG Spot Round Admission 2022

-Declaration of vacant seat list: November 20 (5 PM)

-Candidates to apply for spot round allocation: November 21 to 22

-Spot round seat allocation result: November 23, 2022 (5 PM)

-Candidates to "Accept" the offer: November 24 to 25

-Colleges to verify and approve the online application: November 24 to 26

-Last date for fee payment: November 27 (4:59 PM)

DU UG Admission 2022: Here’s How To Check Spot Round Vacant Seats

Step 1: Go to the official website– du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the latest DU section on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the link ‘Vacant Seat Matrix - Spot Admission Round - CSAS - 2022’

Step 4: PDF will display on the screen

Note: Download the spot round vacant seats list pdf and printout it for future reference