DU UG Admissions 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Seat Allocation List To Be Released Today At du.ac.in; Details

Delhi University (DU) on Friday will release the admission list for UG special spot allocation round. Candidates can check special spot round 2 admission letters by using their CUET UG application number, date of birth, and captcha code at– admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates selected in the DU UG special spot round 2 allocation list have to accept their allotted seats by today by 11:59 pm. The university will verify and approve the online applications between December 30 to 31. Meanwhile, the last date for online payment of admission fees against the special spot round 2 allocation list is December 31, 2022, up to 11:59 pm.

This year, DU is accepting UG admissions on the basis of CUET scores and the DU CSAS allocation list will be prepared based on the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the preference-filling phase.

DU UG Admissions 2022: Special Spot Round 2

Declaration of vacant seats-- December 28 (7 pm)

Candidates to apply for special spot allocation round 2-- December 28 (7 pm) to December 29 (5 pm)

Declaration of allocations on the dashboard of the candidates-- December 30 (10 am)

Candidates to ‘Accept’ the allocated seat-- December 30 (10 am to 11:59 pm)

Colleges to process the applications-- December 30 (10 am) to December 31 (1 pm)

Last date for online payment of fees by the candidate-- December 31 (till 11:59 pm)

DU Special Spot Round 2 Allocation list 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UG special spot round 2 allocation’ on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to log in using the CUET UG application number, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 4: Now, the round 2 special seat allocation list will get displayed on the screen

Note: Download the list and go ahead with the further admission process.